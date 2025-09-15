California lawmakers approve police mask ban, facing pushback from law enforcement including San Bernardino Sheriff

California state lawmakers Thursday passed a controversial bill that bans local and federal law enforcement from using face coverings while on duty.

The No Secret Police Act (SB 627) bans immigration agents and local police officers in California from wearing ski masks and balaclavas. There are some exceptions for undercover work, riot situations and for officers with medical needs.

Democratic Senator Scott Wiener, the bill’s author, says he introduced the bill because he considers masking by federal law enforcement agencies, particularly ICE, having harmful effects on community trust and safety.

“It is absolutely defensible for California to ban federal law enforcement officers in addition to local law enforcement officers from wearing these extreme masks,” said Wiener. “There is no rule saying that just because you work for the federal government, you're exempt from all state laws.”

Republicans and law enforcement agencies strongly oppose the measure, arguing that it is politically charged and unconstitutional. Senators Kelly Seyarto, R-Murrieta, and Tony Strickland, R-Huntington Beach, shared on the senate floor that SB 627 was “reckless and dangerous.”

“I've never seen a longer list of public safety law enforcement agencies across the state of California stand against a bill,” said Strickland. “This bill is reckless and a dangerous bill that if enacted, all it will do is put our public safety and those who protect and serve us and their families in harm's way.”

In a letter to Wiener, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said that while he supports efforts for more transparency and accountability in law enforcement, the bill will risk the safety of deputies. He also says regulating federal law enforcement is outside of the state’s authority.

“At best, SB 627 is a symbolic gesture directed at federal immigration policy,” Dicus wrote to Wiener. “At worst, it endangers the very personnel tasked with protecting our communities.”

Like Wiener, Hector Pereyra, political manager with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, says state lawmakers do have the authority to hold federal agents accountable.

“Constitutional scholars believe we got it right, and we think we're on good standing, and it's a fight worth having.”

It’s now on Governor Newsom’s desk for his signature. If signed, it will be effective immediately.