10/13 KVCR Midday News: Corona hospital to close maternity ward

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A Corona hospital is closing its maternity ward… the latest in a string of recent closures across the state. LAist

2. Newsom signs bill to protect the personal information of street vendors. KVCR.

3. The Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day and the autumn harvest season starting TODAY through November 1. City News Service.

4. Some permanent changes are coming to California restaurants. A new law opens sidewalks and parking lots to dining and lets restaurants use storefronts as kitchens. LAist.

5. California student ID cards will soon include the phone number for a suicide prevention hotline for LGBTQ youth. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill last week.

6. The film world is mourning actress Diane Keaton, who died Saturday in Brentwood at the age of 79.