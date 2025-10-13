© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.

Economics IE: Oct. 13

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published October 13, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT

1. A CSU audit shows that Cal State San Bernardino's housing department has been losing money for years.

2. Governor Newsom signed a bill last week that will protect the personal information of undocumented street vendors.

3. A study from the Public Policy Institute of California found that San Bernardino County has the highest eviction rate of all the large counties in the state.
Madison Aument
