Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.
Economics IE: Oct. 13
1. A CSU audit shows that Cal State San Bernardino's housing department has been losing money for years.
2. Governor Newsom signed a bill last week that will protect the personal information of undocumented street vendors.
3. A study from the Public Policy Institute of California found that San Bernardino County has the highest eviction rate of all the large counties in the state.