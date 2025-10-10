Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/10/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Redlands has replaced the nonprofit that was operating a former motel as the city’s homeless shelter, in the wake of the failure of developer Shangri-La Industries.

2. A Rialto Unified School District Nutrition Services director has agreed to retire while the district continues investigating allegations that she and her underlings inflated how many meals were served to students to get higher reimbursements.

3. An update for Olivet University, the private Christian college in Anza where four students claim they were forced to work without pay. What’s the latest?

4. And lastly today, we remember former state legislator David G. Kelley, of Hemet, who passed away recently at age 96.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.