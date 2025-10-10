Cash for College launch event emphasizes not leaving "money on the table" for financial aid

With living costs continuing to rise, Inland Empire leaders are urging families to take advantage of financial aid opportunities for college and career training. On Wednesday, local officials gathered at KVCR Public Media on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College to launch this year’s Cash for College campaign.

The event marked the start of the 2025–26 financial aid cycle, which opened October 1. Students can now apply for aid through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and the California Dream Act Application. Leaders at the event encouraged students to apply early to qualify for the maximum amount of support before the state’s March 2, 2026, priority deadline.

According to the California Student Aid Commission, about 30% of high school seniors in Riverside and San Bernardino counties didn’t apply for aid last year, leaving thousands of dollars unclaimed.

“That means thousands of families left money on the table,” said Angel Rodriguez, Commissioner and Chair of CSAC’s Student Impact, Outreach and Communications Committee, and Associate Vice Chancellor at the San Bernardino Community College District. “Cash for College is how we change that and make sure every family knows help is here.”

San Bernardino Community College District Chancellor Dr. Diana Z. Rodriguez said financial aid is essential for families who are struggling to save for higher education.

“We know it’s getting harder to save for college, and many families feel they haven’t saved enough,” Rodriguez said. “Financial aid is here to help, especially for working and middle-class families.”

The mission of the Cash for College campaign is to eliminate cost as a barrier for California’s students, said Dr. Daisy Gonzales, executive director of the California Student Aid Commission.

“With the right support, every student can see college or career training as not only possible—but affordable to achieve their educational dreams.”

The launch event featured student voices, K–12 and college leaders, public officials, and community stakeholders. It also previewed a series of upcoming Cash for College workshops that will provide free, hands-on assistance to students and parents completing financial aid applications.

Students and families can visit IECashForCollege.org or CSAC.ca.gov to find free in-person or online workshops and step-by-step help completing the FAFSA or California Dream Act Application. For personal assistance, call the California Student Aid Commission at (888) 224-7268.

