California wants to hear from tenants allegedly harmed by Mike Nijjar's real estate companies

California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued landlord Mike Nijjar in June over alleged violations of state housing law. Now, Bonta is encouraging renters who have been harmed by Nijjar and his companies to share their stories.

The lawsuit claims Nijjar rented out unsafe, pest-infested units in need of repairs. Bonta says Niijar’s companies also illegally raised rent and discriminated against Spanish-speaking tenants.

Bonta says his office can’t represent individual tenants, but says people’s stories matter.

“It may just help us build our case, so we can protect more tenants experiencing similar injustices across the state,” said Bonta.

That’s why Ashley Dial, a resident at the Arrowview Apartments owned by Niijar’s Bridge Management in San Bernardino, is speaking out.

Dial says tenants who speak out about Nijjar and his companies face retaliation. The 38-year-old has lived in several Nijjar-owned properties with her three children over the past five years. Dial says tenants are neglected when they raise concerns about roach infestations, plumbing leaks and other safety issues.

“Basically the company can do whatever they want to do, unfortunately, that’s what we’re learning as we’re being retaliated against and basic things aren’t being addressed…because they can do whatever they want.”

Michael Batz, an attorney for Nijjar, called the lawsuit a “witch hunt” and said his client is helping build the “American Dream” and affordable housing for families.

“It appears that this is a revenge press release,” said Batz.

The following companies are owned by Mike Nijjar and are being investigated by the state (they were formally known as PAMA Management and IE Rental Homes):

Legacy Management

Regency Management

Bridge Management

Hightower Management

Pro Management

Equity Management

Mobile Management