10/3 KVCR Midday News: Riverside man accused of killing father to undergo psych evaluation

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime:

1. A Riverside man accused of killing his father has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. City News Service/KVCR.

2. The White House is asking USC and eight other universities in the US to sign a compact with the Trump administration. LAist.

3. California counties are allowed to inspect immigration detention centers under state law. But reporting by our California Newsroom partner, Cal Matters, points out that three of the four counties authorized to do inspections haven’t done so. KVCR.

4. Riverside County Animal Services is extending weekday hours at three of its shelters to make it easier for people to adopt pets or reclaim lost animals. KVCR.

