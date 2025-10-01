10/1 KVCR Midday News: SB 635 Would Protect Street Vendor Information, Government Shutdown Could Impact National Parks, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Immigrant rights advocates are urging Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a bill protecting personal information of undocumented street vendors.

2. The national government shutdown could potentially impact national parks, including Joshua Tree.

3. LA Council will consider outside ‘monitor’ in federal homeless lawsuit.

4. The State of California has announced a $5 million investment to launch the California Men’s Service Challenge.

5. Police pull over a self-driving Waymo for an illegal U-turn, but they can’t ticket.

6. The Palm Springs Aeriel Tramway is holding its annual snow guessing contest.