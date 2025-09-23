© 2025 91.9 KVCR

9/23 KVCR Midday News: Storm-Damaged Hwy 38 Repairs to Begin Soon, Dodgers Legends Show Support in Ontario

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 23, 2025 at 10:16 AM PDT
State Highway 38
Shareen Awad
State Highway 38

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Officials said Monday that repairs to a storm-damaged section of Highway 38 in the San Bernardino Mountains will begin soon, but Caltrans has not announced when the route will reopen.

2.   Dodgers’ legends show support in Ontario at the Tower Buzzers’ Launch Party.
