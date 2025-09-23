KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/23 KVCR Midday News: Storm-Damaged Hwy 38 Repairs to Begin Soon, Dodgers Legends Show Support in Ontario
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Officials said Monday that repairs to a storm-damaged section of Highway 38 in the San Bernardino Mountains will begin soon, but Caltrans has not announced when the route will reopen.
2. Dodgers’ legends show support in Ontario at the Tower Buzzers’ Launch Party.