Dodgers legends show support in Ontario

The Ontario Tower Buzzers launch party was a huge success with thousands of Dodgers and Ontario fans coming out to show their excitement, but they weren’t the only ones. Some previous Dodgers players and Los Angeles icons were at Ontario Town Square to support the new team.

Dodgers legendary pitcher, Joe Kelly, spent his minor league days playing for the Pawtucket Red Sox before making his Major League debut. He spoke about his experience in the minor leagues, and how the next generation gets to experience it.

“I think it was part of my career where I most likely learned the most about being a professional athlete, number one, and then number two, how to pitch. But yeah, there was a lot of times where, in the minor leagues, it’s not the nicest of lifestyles. You know, the fields aren’t as nice, you’re bussing everywhere, you don’t make much money. It’s that point where people realize ‘maybe I should do something else for a living’ but I think that’s what makes it beautiful, you know the minor league journey. Now those same kids and athletes will have a chance to do it here locally.”

Kelly grew up and spent the majority of his life in the Inland Empire. Knowing the size of the Dodger fandom in the city, he was excited that a Dodgers affiliate is coming to Ontario.

“When you’re kind of farther removed out here in the Inland Empire, it’s not as easy to get to the games right, so I think the most views come out here and the fans are a little more passionate. It’s exciting! Now they get to see the kids in the minor leagues who are going to be Dodgers players within the next couple seasons. They're going to be able to tell stories saying, you know, on a Tuesday night I saw blah, blah, blah, you know, hit a homerun to win the game and we saw him when he was a 19-year-old kid and now he’s 23 and performing well at the major league level.”

Eric Gagné, who pitched eight seasons with the Dodgers, was also in attendance. Gagné spoke about the excitement of the fans and the minor league culture with the Dodgers.

“It’s amazing, I mean first of all just being a Dodgers fan myself, to see this and see all the fans coming in is pretty impressive. To come here, close to LA, that’s what it’s all about. The new stadium is unbelievable, bringing the fans here, it’s really cool. The way the Dodgers have always brought up the young kids and everything else, the culture, and see the young guys early and see them at Dodgers stadium is going to have a huge impact. It’s going to be very, very cool. Very special.

Dodgers fans will recognize him for his baseball-painted head, but Mr. LA changed things up with a Buzzers painted head to celebrate the unveiling of the team.

“It’s super awesome to be out here to bring all the love of the Dodger love to the city of the IE. I mean, you guys are probably wondering why I’m wearing the beanie. I do have the logos on here, so I can’t reveal them until the time has come, so you guys already know. IE we’re coming out here, let’s go. LA all day!”

The city is already thrilled to have a new team, but the official Opening Day is April 2, 2026.

