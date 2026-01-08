Inflation up in Inland Empire

If you’ve been feeling the squeeze on your wallet lately, you’re not alone. A report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published late last month found that inflation is up in the Inland Empire.

San Bernardino and Riverside Counties top a list of twelve of the country’s metropolitan areas for the highest rate of inflation over a two-month period ending in November. San Diego and Los Angeles were close runners up.

The inflation rate for the Inland Empire was 4.5% which is higher than the national average of 2.7%.

Matthew Insco, an economist with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, said high rent prices in the region could be what caused such a high inflation rate for the Inland Empire. Rents in the area are up 5%, while the national average is about 3 percent.

“While that might not seem huge, when it comes to housing, that is a big portion of the CPI [consumer price index], about 40% of total household expenditures go toward housing,” said Insco.

Gas prices could also be a contributing factor. Local gas prices were up 7 percent while the national average was under one percent.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release updated inflation numbers later this month.

