The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/9 KVCR Midday News: Strong Santa Ana winds to sweep through IE this weekend

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 9, 2026 at 12:51 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's news stories:

1. Strong winds will whip through much of the Inland Empire today and this weekend, but thanks to recent rainstorms, the risk of fire is low. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through Sunday. KVCR.

2. If you’ve been feeling the squeeze on your wallet, you’re not alone. A report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published late last month found that inflation is up in the Inland Empire. KVCR.

3. At a vigil in Ontario Thursday, Inland Empire volunteers called for federal lawmakers to hold the ICE agent who shot and killed a legal observer in Minneapolis accountable. KVCR.

4. California and four other states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for freezing $10 billion in childcare funding...$5 billion of it destined for California. State Attorney General Rob Bonta says this is the 53rd time the state has sued the administration since Trump took office a year ago. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
