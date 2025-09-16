© 2025 91.9 KVCR

9/16 KVCR Midday News: New 911 Nurse Navigation Program, Bat in Pasadena Tested Positive for Rabies, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 16, 2025 at 12:25 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1.   Riverside County is launching a new 911 Nurse Navigation program to help callers with non-life-threatening injuries.
2.   Lawmakers have rejected Governor Newsom’s trailer bill to fast-track construction of the Delta Conveyance Tunnel.
3.   Santa Barbara Senator Monique Limon is set to become the leader of the California Senate and a recent housing bill she authored is raising some eyebrows.
4.   Arnold Schwarzenegger enters fight on US House control.
5.   A bat found in Pasadena has tested positive for rabies, prompting residents to avoid contact.
