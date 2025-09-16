9/16 KVCR Midday News: New 911 Nurse Navigation Program, Bat in Pasadena Tested Positive for Rabies, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside County is launching a new 911 Nurse Navigation program to help callers with non-life-threatening injuries.

2. Lawmakers have rejected Governor Newsom’s trailer bill to fast-track construction of the Delta Conveyance Tunnel.

3. Santa Barbara Senator Monique Limon is set to become the leader of the California Senate and a recent housing bill she authored is raising some eyebrows.

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger enters fight on US House control.

5. A bat found in Pasadena has tested positive for rabies, prompting residents to avoid contact.