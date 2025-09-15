9/15 KVCR Midday News: Hundreds of bills on Governor Newsom's desk after legislative session ends

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. At least six wild donkeys have been shot with arrows in Moreno Valley. A local animal sanctuary is asking for the public’s help to catch whoever’s responsible. City News Service.

2. California lawmakers wrapped up their legislative session over the weekend, sending hundreds of bills to Governor Gavin Newsom. Some aim to address pressing issues, while others focus on affordability. CapRadio.