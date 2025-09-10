9/10 KVCR Midday News: Concerns Arise About Big Bear Housing, SB County Says Homeless Encampment Action is Humane, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino County is moving forward with a proposal to build housing along Big Bear Lake – despite concerns about wildlife.

2. San Bernardino County Supervisor say their action against homeless encampments is “humane”.

3. A UC Berkeley study found that using wildfire mitigation methods like home hardening and defensible space can double the number of structures that survive a wildfire.

4. More than 60 containers fall off ship in Long Beach port.

5. A bill poised to pass the legislature this week could help protect schoolchildren from being sexually abused by teachers.

6. Cities throughout Riverside County on Thursday will be marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.