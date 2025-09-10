© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/10 KVCR Midday News: Concerns Arise About Big Bear Housing, SB County Says Homeless Encampment Action is Humane, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:09 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   San Bernardino County is moving forward with a proposal to build housing along Big Bear Lake – despite concerns about wildlife.

2.   San Bernardino County Supervisor say their action against homeless encampments is “humane”.

3.   A UC Berkeley study found that using wildfire mitigation methods like home hardening and defensible space can double the number of structures that survive a wildfire.

4.   More than 60 containers fall off ship in Long Beach port.

5.   A bill poised to pass the legislature this week could help protect schoolchildren from being sexually abused by teachers.

6.   Cities throughout Riverside County on Thursday will be marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News