The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/4 KVCR Midday News: West Coast Health Alliance, Wildfire Devastates Mining Town, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 4, 2025 at 1:55 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1.   California officials say the state saw over 9,000 lightning strikes within the first two days of September.
2.   Wednesday, the governors of California, Oregon, and Washington announced the formation of the new West Coast Health Alliance.
3.   Wildfire devastates historic California gold mining town, homes burn in blaze caused by lightning.
4.   A former staffer for California Assembly Speak Robert Rivas has filed a lawsuit against him after she was fired last month.
Shareen Awad
