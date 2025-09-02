9/2 KVCR Midday News: Reverse Flow Migration, Bill to Make Car Buying More Transparent, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. 14,000 US-bound migrants have returned south since Trump border changes.

2. Citing safety concerns, the superintendent of the Beverly Hills Unified School District has frozen a plan to fly the Israeli flag at school campuses for one month each year.

3. CA lawmakers to vote on bills to make car buying more transparent.

4. Nonalcoholic beer and mocktails can help people stay sober or drink less, but are not for everyone.