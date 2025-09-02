© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/2 KVCR Midday News: Reverse Flow Migration, Bill to Make Car Buying More Transparent, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 2, 2025 at 1:28 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   14,000 US-bound migrants have returned south since Trump border changes.

2.   Citing safety concerns, the superintendent of the Beverly Hills Unified School District has frozen a plan to fly the Israeli flag at school campuses for one month each year.

3.   CA lawmakers to vote on bills to make car buying more transparent.

4.   Nonalcoholic beer and mocktails can help people stay sober or drink less, but are not for everyone.
Shareen Awad
