The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/3 KVCR Midday News: Pomona Home Depot Border Patrol Activity, Rosa Fire Disaster Relief, CARE Court Update, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:01 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1.   Immigrant rights groups are denouncing Home Depot Border Patrol activity in Pomona.
2.   Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino has delivered 2 truckloads of disaster relief in the wake of the Rosa Fire.
3.   The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is undergoing maintenance and will be shut down until October 13th.
4.   A new investigation finds the CARE Court program has only helped a fraction of the people the Newsom administration said it would.
5.   The California Energy Commission voted to suspend its ability to impose a price gouging penalty on gasoline refiners.
6.   The 9th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history in on the line in tonight’s Powerball drawing.
