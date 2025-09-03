9/3 KVCR Midday News: Pomona Home Depot Border Patrol Activity, Rosa Fire Disaster Relief, CARE Court Update, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Immigrant rights groups are denouncing Home Depot Border Patrol activity in Pomona.

2. Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino has delivered 2 truckloads of disaster relief in the wake of the Rosa Fire.

3. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is undergoing maintenance and will be shut down until October 13th.

4. A new investigation finds the CARE Court program has only helped a fraction of the people the Newsom administration said it would.

5. The California Energy Commission voted to suspend its ability to impose a price gouging penalty on gasoline refiners.

6. The 9th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history in on the line in tonight’s Powerball drawing.