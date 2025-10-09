© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/9 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Vetoes Bill to Boost Cal Fire Salaries, New Law to Improve School Nutrition, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 9, 2025 at 10:46 AM PDT
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Governor Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have boosted salaries for Cal Fire firefighters.

2.   Newsom signed a bill aiming to crack down on antisemitism in California classrooms.

3.   A San Fernando Valley woman is expected to be arraigned today on charges alleging she pursued an ICE agent by car and posted the officer’s home address on social media.

4.   A man has been charged with sparking the most destructive wildfire in LA history.

5.   New California law aims to improve school nutrition by phasing out some ultraprocessed foods.
