10/2 KVCR Midday News: Man Who Ignited Line Fire Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison, National parks to Remain Partially Open, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Justin Halstenberg, the Norco man convicted of igniting the Line Fire, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

2. National parks across the country will remain partially open during the government shutdown.

3. UC Riverside welcomed 15,000 students to their residence halls over the four-day move in weekend.

4. October marks the beginning of California’s water year.

5. Corona Regional Medical Center will close its labor and delivery unit early next year.

6. San Jose was named the greenest city in America.

7. Gatorade and Cheetos are among the Pepsi products getting a natural dye makeover.