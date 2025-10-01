Bill on Newsom’s desk aims to protect street vendors’ personal data

A bill that sits on Governor Newsom’s desk attempts to protect the personal information of street vendors. The bill’s author and immigrant rights groups say the new law could help alleviate fears for some undocumented workers.

Senate Bill 635, authored by Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), prevents cities and counties from gathering personal data from vendors, including where they live and their place of birth. It also bars them from requiring fingerprinting and background checks to apply for permits.

Certain cities and counties require street vendors to complete background checks when applying for a vendor permit.

Durazo told KVCR that the bill will protect street vendors who are unfairly targeted by immigration agents.

“The permitting process that the street vendors go through, it does not require the local government entity from sharing that with the federal government,” said Durazo. “We want to make that crystal clear…we should not use our state local government resources to assist the federal government in ICE enforcement.”

SB 635 also bans agencies that enforce street vendor rules from cooperating with immigration agents.

Ritu Mahajan-Estes is a staff attorney with Public Counsel, a nonprofit legal group that supports street vendors. She says removing background checks would bring much needed relief to undocumented people who are living with fear.

“We've heard from vendors who are really in despair right now, you know, can't go outside because they're worried about being kidnapped,” said Mahajan-Estes. “They're really happy to hear about this bill and the fact that it passed in the legislature, and we're waiting on the governor's signature. It brought them some hope.”

Some opposition to SB 635 emerged early in the legislative process, particularly over language that would have barred cities and counties from using private contractors. Groups such as the California Conference of Local Health Officers and some cities raised concerns. By the end of session, however, most of that opposition had been withdrawn.

Public Counsel has backed Inland Empire groups challenging stricter local street vending rules. Earlier this year, the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice sued the city of Fontana, arguing that requirements such as background checks and costly insurance policies have harmed vendors.

“There's still a lot that will need to be done to make sure that vendors’ rights are respected,” said Mahajan-Estes. “Public Counsel recognizes that and is definitely willing and supportive of doing that work once the governor signs the bill.”

Governor Newsom has until October 12 to act on the measure.