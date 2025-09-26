© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/26 KVCR Midday News: Takano introduces bill to support non-citizen veterans; DHS arrests day laborers in Pomona

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:35 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A bipartisan bill in Congress aims to protect noncitizen U.S. military veterans from deportation and ease their path to citizenship. KVCR/Associated Press.

2. Immigration agents arrested three day laborers outside of a well-known worker center in Pomona on Thursday. Immigration advocates say they’re worried about the health and safety of the people now being detained. KVCR.

3.  A new poll shows the majority of California’s Latinos plan to vote in the November special election. How they’ll vote is far from clear. KVPR.

4. As Governor Gavin Newsom is wrapping up a trip to New York City for Climate Week, some environmental activists followed him there and protested his recent actions to expand in-state oil drilling. CapRadio.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria