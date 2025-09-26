9/26 KVCR Midday News: Takano introduces bill to support non-citizen veterans; DHS arrests day laborers in Pomona

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A bipartisan bill in Congress aims to protect noncitizen U.S. military veterans from deportation and ease their path to citizenship. KVCR/Associated Press.

2. Immigration agents arrested three day laborers outside of a well-known worker center in Pomona on Thursday. Immigration advocates say they’re worried about the health and safety of the people now being detained. KVCR.

3. A new poll shows the majority of California’s Latinos plan to vote in the November special election. How they’ll vote is far from clear. KVPR.

4. As Governor Gavin Newsom is wrapping up a trip to New York City for Climate Week, some environmental activists followed him there and protested his recent actions to expand in-state oil drilling. CapRadio.