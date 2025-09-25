© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Federal immigration agents arrest three workers at Pomona Day Labor Center

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published September 25, 2025 at 7:01 PM PDT

Immigration agents arrested three day laborers outside of a well-known worker center in Pomona earlier today. Immigration advocates say they’re worried about the health and safety of the people now being detained.

Staff at the Pomona Day Labor Center say federal agents showed up around 9 a.m. to their site located next to a Contractors’ Warehouse store on Mission Boulevard. A video obtained by KVCR shows agents surrounding two workers inside the parking lot and taking them into custody.

One man’s identity remains unknown, but another is believed to be Fernando Salazar, a Mexican worker who regularly visits the center, said Alexis Teodoro, worker-rights director at the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center.

“When we looked up, we were extremely surprised to see the agents,” he said. “I immediately started questioning the agents to identify themselves.”

Agents ignored repeated demands from witnesses and PEOC staff to leave the property. Video shows Teodoro and other staffers urging them to produce a warrant.

A separate Ring camera video captures a third worker sprinting into a nearby neighborhood. Teodoro identified him as Benjamin Alcocer, who was later detained.

Teodoro says Salazar has been struggling with a persistent bladder issue and recently underwent surgery. He says he’s concerned Salazar’s medical condition could worsen. “Right now he [doesn’t have] his medication,” said Teodoro. “We don't want it to happen, but if ICE doesn't release him, he probably could pass away in detention. And that’s our biggest worry right now.”

PEOC also says Alcocer was in the process of trying to obtain a green card.

The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to requests for comment.

Pomona has experienced several incidents involving ICE and Border Patrol since April, which PEOC said resulted in several detentions and deportations.
Local News Immigration
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
