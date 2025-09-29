© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/29 KVCR Midday: Quarantine issued in Riverside, San Bernardino for invasive fruit fly

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published September 29, 2025 at 12:56 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The state has quarantined parts of western Riverside and San Bernardino counties to stop the spread of the invasive Oriental fruit fly. City News Service.

2. Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently featured in a No on Prop 50 ad, saying the contested November ballot measure would undo years of work to take redistricting power away from politicians. CapRadio.

3. After September this year, Californians will no longer be able to collect a popular tax credit of $7,500 for purchasing a new electric vehicle. CapRadio.

4. Today is National Coffee Day…and Klatch Coffee is celebrating with free drinks. The coffee company announced last week it’s opening 20 new cafes inside Sprouts stores across SoCal. KVCR.

5. The United Soccer League and Riverside Pro Soccer announced plans to launch men’s and women’s pro teams and build a soccer-specific stadium. KVCR.

6. It’s time for playoff baseball…and the Dodgers are once again in the mix. They’ll host the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in a National League wild-card series. KVCR/City News Service.

Local News
