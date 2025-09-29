© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Rialto High lockdown lifted after alleged active shooter threat, police investigating

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published September 29, 2025 at 6:34 PM PDT
Rialto High School was locked down after a false active-shooter report. Police found no weapons and are investigating a possible swatting incident.
San Bernardino Police Department
Rialto High School was locked down after a false active-shooter report. Police found no weapons and are investigating a possible swatting incident.

Rialto High School was placed on lockdown this afternoon after administrators reported a potential shooter on campus.

San Bernardino police say officers arrived before 1 p.m. after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. Sgt. Chris Gray said the school was immediately locked down while officers swept the grounds room by room.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:45 p.m. and soon after students were allowed to reunite with their families. Gray said one person was briefly detained but later released. “From the initial investigation onsite, there was no active shooter, no gunshots, and no weapons,” he said.

Gray added the call may have been a swatting incident. K-9 units were deployed to assist in the search. Gray says the investigation is ongoing.

The Rialto Unified School District said students remained safe and that safety protocols were followed. Officials confirmed classes will resume Tuesday as scheduled.

This is a developing story.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
