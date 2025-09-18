9/18 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Launches Artists in Residency Program, Temecula School Board Votes to Join Amicus Brief, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The school board in Temecula has voted to join an amicus brief for two Title IX cases that will be heard by the Supreme Court.

2. The city of Riverside launched the Artists in Residency program to spark creativity and strengthen community bonds.

3. A bomb threat at a medical office in Murrieta was proven unfounded.