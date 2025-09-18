© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/18 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Launches Artists in Residency Program, Temecula School Board Votes to Join Amicus Brief, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 18, 2025 at 9:43 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   The school board in Temecula has voted to join an amicus brief for two Title IX cases that will be heard by the Supreme Court.

2.   The city of Riverside launched the Artists in Residency program to spark creativity and strengthen community bonds.

3.   A bomb threat at a medical office in Murrieta was proven unfounded.
Shareen Awad
