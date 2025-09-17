© 2025 91.9 KVCR

9/17 KVCR Midday News: Research on Cancer Risks in Firefighters, Donkey Recovering After Latest Wild Burro Attack, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 17, 2025 at 1:01 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   An elderly, suicidal man in the High Desert was shot and killed by San Bernardino sheriff deputies after he pointed a gun at them.

2.   Governor Newsom announced an initiative aimed at supporting young boys and men.

3.   CAL FIRE is partnering with University of California researchers to look at how occupational exposures for firefighters are connected to higher rates of cancer.

4.   A donkey dubbed Cupid is recovering after latest arrow attack on wild burros.

5.   A recent climate summit at the CARB headquarters focused on the health risks of extreme heat.
