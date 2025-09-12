© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/12 KVCR Midday News: CA state legislature passes bill banning law enforcement from wearing masks

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published September 12, 2025 at 1:45 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's news stories:

1. The Jurupa Unified School District has been under fire from activists who oppose transgender students participating in girls sports. KVCR.

2. California state lawmakers Thursday passed a controversial bill, known as the No Secret Police Act. The bill bans local and federal law enforcement from wearing ski masks or other face coverings while on duty…with exceptions for undercover work, riot gear and medical masks. CapRadio/KVCR.

3. As part of National Suicide Prevention Week, construction companies in Southern California are taking time to help their workers reduce stress and anxiety. LAist.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
