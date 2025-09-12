Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/12/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. After two decades of efforts to bring LA Metro’s rail service into Montclair, the San Bernardino County transportation agency board voted down a proposal due to concerns about rising costs and a lack of power on the Metro board.

2. The Riverside County sheriff’s deputies union has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to the political campaigns of four county supervisors. Could that be why the supervisors are reluctant to create an independent civilian panel to oversee the Sheriff’s Department?

