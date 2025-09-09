KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
9/9 KVCR Midday News: Lawsuit Filed Against RivCo Sheriff’s Dept for Jail Conditions, Guardrail Theft Increases, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Another lawsuit has been filed against the embattled Riverside County Sheriffs’ Department over conditions in its jails.
2. The US Supreme Court issued a ruling clearing the way for federal agents to conduct sweeping immigration operations.
3. Caltrans says thefts of guardrails have increased over the last eight years.
4. A major component of air pollution in the Coachella Valley is airborne.
5. 100% affordable housing for teachers open in San Francisco.