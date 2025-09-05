Pyrite Fire near Jurupa Valley triggers evacuations

A 200 acre brush fire is burning near homes and neighborhoods near the 60 freeway in Jurupa Valley. The fire, called the Pyrite Fire, started near the intersections of Pyrite Avenue and Granite Hill Road around 5 p.m Friday.

Residents in neighborhoods near Pyrite Avenue, north of the 60 Freeway, have been ordered to evacuate. Single-family homes in this area are at risk.

Residents near Granite Hill Road and the surrounding streets, west of the 60 Freeway, are also under mandatory evacuation.

#PyriteFIRE [UPDATE 8:00 P.M.] The fire has currently burned 200 acres and is 0% contained.



❗️The following zones have been issued EVACUATION ORDERS:

JUR- 0018

JUR-0019



❗️The following zones have been issued EVACUATION WARNINGS:

JUR-0034

JUR-0020

JUR-0036



A Care and… — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 6, 2025

An evacuation warning has also been issued for zone JUR0018, north of Sierra Avenue, south of Lauren Lane, east of Sierra Avenue, and west of Armstrong Road.

A Care and Reception Site Location:



Jurupa Valley High School 10551 Bellegrave Avenue Jurupa Valley, 91752

Animal shelter: 6851 Van Buren Boulevard, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

A full map of impacted areas can be viewed here. Visit readyforwildfire.org for evacuation and fire preparedness information.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.

