9/5 KVCR Midday News: Gavin Newsom's calendar is a public record. He hasn't released it in months

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published September 5, 2025 at 4:27 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Last Tuesday, a group of students walked out of a middle school in Temecula to protest transgender students using locker rooms. KVCR.

2. The Riverside County Planning Commission voted 3 to 2 on Tuesday in support of a 1 million square foot warehouse project in Mead Valley near Perris. Supporters say the Cajalco Commerce Center will bring jobs and new amenities. KVCR.

3. Governor Gavin Newsom has been everywhere this year. Fighting back against redistricting efforts in Texas…renouncing President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in California…launching a new podcast. Yet, Californians have no official record of Newsom’s whereabouts in 2025.CalMatters.

4. President Donald Trump's military deployment in Los Angeles now has a price tag: around $120 million. That's according to Governor Gavin Newsom. LAist.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
