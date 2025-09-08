9/8 KVCR Midday News: Supreme Court allows immigration agents to resume ‘roving patrols’

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for immigration agents to resume aggressive arrests in Los Angeles and Southern California. CalMatters.

2. The Pyrite Fire in Jurupa Valley has burned 551 acres and is 64% contained. CalFire officials say evacuation orders and warnings have now been lifted. Crews took advantage of favorable weather Sunday to strengthen containment lines overnight. KVCR/City News Service.

3. California Republicans gathered this weekend in Garden Grove for their biennial convention. And Proposition 50 was all the talk. LAist.

4. California’s Legislative Latino Caucus represents the state's largest ethnic group, making up 40% of the population. But caucus members say Latinos aren’t a monolith with concerns ranging from affordability to food insecurity and health care. CapRadio.

