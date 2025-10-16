Jake Haro, father of missing baby, pleads guilty to murder

The father of Baby Emmanuel Haro, an infant who’s been missing since August, pled guilty to murder for his death.

The Riverside County District Attorney's office said earlier this afternoon that Jake Haro pled guilty to second degree murder, child endangerment and entering a false police report.

Baby Emmanuel’s remains have not been found.

Haro and his wife, Rebecca, were arrested two months ago after law enforcement agencies discovered they lied to the police about their baby being kidnapped.

The DA’s office says they won’t comment further while criminal proceedings continue

Haro faces 25 years to life in prison. His sentencing is set for Nov. 3. Rebecca Haro is also set to appear in court that day.

This is a developing story