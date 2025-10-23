10/23 KVCR Midday News: Yucaipa Residents Petition to Rezone Land, Property Tax Bills Incoming, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A group of residents in Yucaipa have filed two petitions challenging the City Council’s decision to rezone land along the I-10 corridor for warehousing.

2. The ongoing federal government shutdown could affect food assistance for thousands of Inland Empire residents.

3. Property tax bills for the 2025-26 fiscal year are arriving in mailboxes across Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

4. A jury is sorting out the facts in the trial of a man charged with multiple felonies of sexually molesting minors he coached.

5. Governor Gavin Newsom signed off on a law that aims to help address maternity deserts in our state.

