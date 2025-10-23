© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/23 KVCR Midday News: Yucaipa Residents Petition to Rezone Land, Property Tax Bills Incoming, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 23, 2025 at 11:55 AM PDT
Shareen Awad
Angelus Oaks in Fall

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   A group of residents in Yucaipa have filed two petitions challenging the City Council’s decision to rezone land along the I-10 corridor for warehousing.

2.   The ongoing federal government shutdown could affect food assistance for thousands of Inland Empire residents.

3.   Property tax bills for the 2025-26 fiscal year are arriving in mailboxes across Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

4.   A jury is sorting out the facts in the trial of a man charged with multiple felonies of sexually molesting minors he coached.

5.   Governor Gavin Newsom signed off on a law that aims to help address maternity deserts in our state.
