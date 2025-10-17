© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR Midday News 10/17: Riverside County to make final vote on Mead Valley warehouse

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:41 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The father of Baby Emmanuel Haro, an infant who’s been missing since August, pled guilty to murder for his death. KVCR.

2. Riverside County supervisors are set to take a final vote next Tuesday on a proposal to build a one-million-square-foot warehouse in Mead Valley near Perris. KVCR.

3. San Bernardino’s city council approved plans to crush a massive pile of concrete on a vacant lot in the city’s Verdemont neighborhood…reversing an earlier promise to remove it entirely. SCNG.

4. Kaiser Permanente nurses and health care workers continue their strike. KVCR.

5. ‘No Kings’ protests return as Trump ramps up authoritarian practices, organizers say. Associated Press.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
