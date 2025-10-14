© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/14 KVCR Midday News: Riverside city council to consider resolution requiring ICE agents to identify themselves

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:57 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties says it will close its primary care practice, Melody Health and lay off 81 staff members. KVCR.

2. Native groups on Monday announced the formation of a commission to help manage the newly formed Chuckwalla National Monument. KVCR.

3. Riverside’s city council is set to vote today on a resolution that would require immigration agents to identify themselves. The proposal, introduced by Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes, would establish standards to monitor ICE activity and protect residents’ privacy. KVCR.

4. Thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers begin strike for better wages, working conditions. KVCR/City News Service.

5. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of bills today on MONDAY with the goal of protecting kids online and adding guardrails for AI development. CapRadio.

