10/10 KVCR Midday News: Cash for College campaign begins; license plate reader regulation bill fails

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Cash for College launch event emphasizes not leaving "money on the table" for financial aid. KVCR.

2. Newsom vetoed a bill to regulate license plate readers — even as fresh evidence of misuse emerges. CalMatters.

3. Newsom signs bill to prevent sex abuse in schools. CalMatters.

4. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will reopen next week following its annual preventative maintenance closure, officials announced Friday. City News Service.