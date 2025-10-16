10/16 KVCR News: Riv. County health and social services offered despite federal shutdown

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Riverside officials announced on Wednesday that county health and social services will continue to be offered despite the federal government shutdown.

2. San Bernardino County’s traditional assistance department is partnering with community partners for a food drive to help fight hunger across the area.

3. Gov. Newsom vetoed a bill that would have helped protect schools from funding cuts due to low enrollment impacted by immigration fears. CalMatters.

4. A new law allows for E15 gas to be sold across the state. CapRadio.

5. California will be the first state to require restaurants to disclose major food allergens on their menus beginning next year. CapRadio.