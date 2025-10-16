© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/16 KVCR News: Riv. County health and social services offered despite federal shutdown

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:46 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Riverside officials announced on Wednesday that county health and social services will continue to be offered despite the federal government shutdown.

2. San Bernardino County’s traditional assistance department is partnering with community partners for a food drive to help fight hunger across the area.

3. Gov. Newsom vetoed a bill that would have helped protect schools from funding cuts due to low enrollment impacted by immigration fears. CalMatters.

4. A new law allows for E15 gas to be sold across the state. CapRadio.

5. California will be the first state to require restaurants to disclose major food allergens on their menus beginning next year. CapRadio.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
