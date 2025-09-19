9/19 KVCR Midday News: DOJ sues IEHP, Riverside hosting public forum for Northside master plan

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The DOJ alleges the Inland Empire Health Plan, or IEHP, created schemes to misuse funding through sham incentive programs. In the suit filed this week, the DOJ says the provider hoarded and misused Medi-Cal funding. KVCR.

2. The federal government paused student loan payments during the pandemic…but collections on that debt resumed earlier this year. And, since then, hundreds of thousands of Californians have fallen behind on payments. LAist.

3. Riverside is hosting a public forum next month to share details on a proposed master plan for the Northside area. Amenities would include athletic fields, park-centered housing and walking trails. The public forum is scheduled for Saturday October 18 at the Springbrook Clubhouse off Orange Street. KVCR/City News Service.

4. One day after announcing he'll retire at the end of the season, Dodgers left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to

make his final regular-season home start tonight as he prepares to say goodbye to baseball after an 18-year career. City News Service.