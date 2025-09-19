Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/19/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Residents of a struggling section of San Bernardino are celebrating a win after the agency overseeing the redevelopment of the former Norton Air Force Base gave up its plans to remake their neighborhood as an industrial zone.

2. Norco officials are stepping up their campaign against giant overhead electrical transmission lines planned by So Cal Edison and the city of Riverside through their city.

3. And lastly today, the Yuhaaviatam tribe, formerly known as San Manuel, recently gifted homeless people in San Bernardino with backpacks – but not just regular back packs; these are equipped with solar panels. What will they be used for?

