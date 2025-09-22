9/22 KVCR Midday News: Mudslides impact communities near Forest Falls, Oak Glen and mountain areas

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Last Thursday, heavy rain sent mudslides into homes and stranded drivers near communities along Highway 38 in the San Bernardino Mountains. Fire officials say at least 10 people in six vehicles were rescued. Elsewhere, a 2-year-old boy drowned in Barstow after floodwaters swept away his family’s vehicle. The boy’s father was rescued. City News Service and Associated Press.

2. California is now the first state to ban federal immigration agents and other law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings while on duty. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the measure into law on Saturday. KVCR.

3. A Vacaville barbershop known for defying California’s COVID shutdowns hosted Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Sheriff Chad Bianco last week. The event drew many local Latinos, reflecting a shift in political loyalties. CapRadio.

4. This fall, every high school in California was supposed to offer an ethnic studies course. But what was supposed to be a statewide mandate has stalled. CalMatters.

