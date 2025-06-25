6/25 KVCR Midday News: Man Charged in Palm Springs Bombing Dies in Custody, SoCal OASIS Park, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A man charged in connection to the bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs has died in custody.

2. Early results show the special election to fill a vacated state Assembly seat in Riverside County is likely headed to a runoff.

3. The San Bernardino Diocese released a statement from Bishop Alberto Rojas calling for an immediate halt to immigration enforcement raids.

4. A new research and innovation facility has broken ground in Riverside.

