The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/17 KVCR Midday News: Dolphins Linebacker Hosts Youth Football Camp in Redlands, Juneteenth Jam, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 17, 2025 at 4:52 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Miami Dolphins linebacker and Redlands local returned home to host a youth football camp.

2. Rialto's Juneteenth Jam is Thursday, June 19. Info at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rialto-juneteenth-jam-2025-registration-1270010207719

3. A federal appeals court in San Francisco is set to hear arguments on whether the Trump administration should return control of National Guard troops to California.

4. Legislators are considering a bill that would pause the mortgage payments of wildfire victims dealing with financial hardship for up to a year.
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
