6/24 KVCR Midday News: Corona Interchange Now Operational, Pacific Village in Highland Expansion, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Two people were killed in collision on south end of Hemet.

2. The reconfigured interchange connecting the Corona Expressway with the Riverside Freeway in Corona is now fully operational.

3. Pacific Village in Highland is moving to Phase II.

4. Last body found after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe in sudden storm.

5. Athletics celebrate groundbreaking of $1.75 billion stadium project in Las Vegas.