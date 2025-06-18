© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/18 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Police Arrest Man Who Drove Through Protest, Riv Co Program Recognize Local Youth, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 18, 2025 at 1:24 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside police arrested a man on Tuesday who is suspected of intentionally driving through a protest in Riverside.

2. The Riverside County Workforce Development Board recognizes local youth.

3. A protestor is facing federal and state charges for allegedly throwing a rock at a CHP vehicle and setting another on fire in downtown LA.

4. Up to 3.25 million acres of land in California and ten other western states could be cold under a proposal by the U.S. Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

5. 7 suspects identified in a $100 million jewelry heist near Los Angeles is thought to be the largest in US History.

6. Trump will sign an order extending deadline for TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell app.
