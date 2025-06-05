© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/5 KVCR Midday News: Suspect Arrested in Connection to Clinic Bombing, UC Riverside Extension Building Gone, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 5, 2025 at 12:50 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A suspect was arrested in connection to fertility clinic bombing.

2. The UC Riverside Extension building is no more.

3. Trump administration signals it will slash funds for long-delayed California high-speed rail project.
