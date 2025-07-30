ICE arrests and controversial remarks fuel escalating tensions around immigration in Ontario

HOST: Ontario has become a focal point for immigration enforcement activity in the Inland Empire. Controversial comments from the Mayor sparked a public outrage and recent arrests at a surgery clinic and grocery store has some residents accusing city officials of cooperating with ICE. KVCR reporters Anthony Victoria and Madison Aument have more on the latest.

MADISON AUMENT: So there were two recent ICE arrests that escalated the situation between the city and members of the public. And I'm just wondering what makes these arrests controversial and why people are upset?

ANTHONY VICTORIA: It's about where they happen and how they happened. The first arrest happened at a surgery center. Two nurses who are U.S. citizens tried to stop ICE agents from taking a gardener who is undocumented. They were unsuccessful, and now they both face federal charges. The second arrest happened last week outside of Stater Brothers. Video shows agents also holding a U.S. citizen on the ground with two Ontario police officers present. ICE agents later went inside the store to search for a suspect who allegedly threw hot coffee at these agents. DHS says that this person was undocumented and had felony charges and eventually they got away.

AUMENT: What are you hearing from people in Ontario?

VICTORIA: People are really shaken and they're confused about the role that local police is playing in these arrests. And this goes back to even before the two arrests happened earlier this month. Back in June, a girl asked the City Council what they were going to do about the situation...and this is how Mayor Paul Leon responded to that:

ONTARIO MAYOR PAUL LEON: "I'm Hispanic, she's Hispanic...they're Hispanic. I don't walk in fear, even though I know that some people are. I'm very sensitive to this."

VICTORIA: People weren't happy with his responses. They felt that he was being really dismissive, and he would later apologize for his comments. But, in the end, people want the city to do more. They want Ontario to be a sanctuary city. For immigrant rights groups, what this means is that there's no collaboration between local police and immigration officials.

AUMENT: Right, because Ontario PD has said publicly that they don't support ICE or any immigration enforcement. But based on what's happened, has that been made clear to people?

VICTORIA: I don't think it's entirely clear, but Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz did say that the department has nothing to do with ICE. He says they're just trying to keep the peace. In fact, he says if residents suspect a kidnapping, to call 9-1-1 right away. And he also said that officers will try to confirm if ICE is involved in any way. But he also did say that if people do interfere in ICE arrests, that they could get arrested themselves. And immigration advocates, on the other hand, are concerned. They're actually really worried that Ontario PD's presence could intimidate immigrants and that people will be more hesitant to call the police, and in turn, that could actually lead to more crime in the city. Again, a lot of tensions, and I expect it to be a packed and really tense city council meeting next week.

AUMENT: Thank you for your reporting, Anthony.

VICTORIA: Thank you, Madison.