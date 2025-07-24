Ontario residents demand answers after ICE operation at Stater Bros leads to arrest of U.S. citizen

Ontario residents are demanding answers from their local police department after a federal immigration operation led to the arrest of three people, including a U.S. citizen, according to immigrant rights advocates.

Luis Suarez, a small business owner in Ontario and immigrant rights activist, said agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the FBI entered the Stater Brothers store around 10 a.m. Monday and made multiple arrests. Suarez, part of an immigration rapid response team, interviewed witnesses and family members of those affected.

One video shows officers arresting a person near an apartment complex. Suarez said the person being arrested was Angel Pina, who was later released from custody after a supervisor intervened, according to ABC7. Another video shows officers walking out of the store’s employee-only area.

Suarez says he’s frustrated by the lack of clarity from both ICE and the Ontario Police Department.

“Officials keep referencing the Stater Bros. incident, but there were multiple events,” said Suarez. “One involved the U.S. citizen who was picked up on Vesta Street, which is just north of the store. Another involved someone who allegedly ran into the store and wasn’t detained."

Suarez and the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice shared that there was a third person who was detained, but their family refused to provide any information on their situation.

"Our count on who was arrested is based on the families who showed up and reported their loved ones missing,” said Suarez.

ICE said in a statement that officers tried to arrest Carlos Gutierrez Caroenas, who faces charges of domestic battery and driving with a suspended license.

“When Carlos Gutierrez Caroenas exited the donut shop, ICE officers clearly identified themselves and approached him,” reads a statement from U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The criminal illegal alien assaulted the officer by throwing hot coffee on the officer’s face and arm, causing severe pain. ICE law enforcement chased him on foot to Stater Bros. Market, where management obstructed the arrest by refusing to allow officers to search the store’s bathroom—letting the criminal free.”

McLaughlin also shared that Caroenas attempted to enter the country twice in the late 1990s and was arrested and immediately removed both times, but entered the country illegally a third time on an unknown date and location.

DHS or ICE did not respond to questions regarding Pina’s arrest or if there were other arrests made by the agency on Monday.

In a statement, Stater Bros. spokeswoman Charlotte Wall said federal agents entered the store unannounced agents and informed management they were conducting surveillance on a person at the nearby donut shop. “According to the agents, the individual entered our store, prompting them to follow him inside,” said Wall. “No detainments occurred.”

Meanwhile, Ontario police say they responded to a reported assault and confirmed the people involved were federal agents.

“This represented the entirety of our department’s role in the situation,” their statement read.

Suarez says Ontario police’s statement doesn’t match up with their actions. He also referenced comments made by Chief Mike Lorenz at the July 1 council meeting that reassured the community the city was following the California Values Act (SB 54), which prohibits cities from using resources to assist with immigration enforcement.

“There’s a clear disconnect between what the police chief said and what actually happened on the ground,” said Suarez. “Ontario PD can’t deny involvement, because in one case, they were present during an arrest, and in another, they were essentially acting as a security team for ICE as agents entered the Stater Bros.”

The Ontario Police Department did not respond to additional questions about the incident.