Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/25/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The San Jacinto Unified School District has reported one of its board members to the District Attorney’s office for allegedly not living at the address where she was elected.

2. Three Inland Empire members of Congress showed up at the Adelanto detention center to review conditions for immigrants there. Only one was allowed in: the Republican.

3. And lastly today, the owner of beloved California burger chain In-N-Out stirred up a hornet’s nest when she announced she’s moving her family – and building a company headquarters – in Tennessee.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.